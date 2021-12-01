Sunflowers in Shillelagh fundraiser raises over €25,000 for six charities

Jan and Colin Tyner raised over Є25,000 for 6 good causes which included the Irish Cancer Society, Church of Ireland Shillelagh, Bumblence, Church of the Immaculate Conception Shilelagh, Talk to Tom Taxiwatch and the Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust growing sunflowers at their farm in Minmore, Shillelagh (Pic.Michael Kelly)

The Tyner family’s popular field of sunflowers at Minmore Farm, Shillelagh raised over €25,000 for four charities and two local churches on the August Bank Holiday weekend this year.

In 2020, the family raised over €60,000 when they opened their gates to the activity-starved public for three and a half weeks.

They didn’t plan on doing it this year except that Colin Tyner had a small bit of seed left over and decided to sow it rather than let it go to waste.

The Tuesday before the Bank Holiday weekend the sunflowers were in bloom and the family decided to welcome the public from Saturday to Monday.

People donated as much as they wished as they entered and exited the field. There was a great response with €12,000 taken in on one day alone. Some people brought sunflowers home with them.

The Irish Cancer Society, the Church of Ireland in Shillelagh, BUMBLEance, the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Shillelagh, Talk to Tom, and Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust all received funds from the weekend.

“Half the money was always going to the Irish Cancer Society and we have great neighbours around us, that’s why we chose to donate money to local charities and two of the local churches,” said Colin.

A beef farmer, Colin sowed the sunflower seeds in 2020 because he travelled through France in his youth and saw sunflowers in the countryside. He wondered whether they would blossom in Ireland too.

The success of the flowers led him to open his gates as people were looking for something to do in 2020.

Colin says that fields of sunflowers have sprung up in about five places around the country and expects that number to double next year.

“The bumblebees got a huge benefit from it. If there was nobody near a sunflower you’d see lots of bees around it,” he said.

“I think that’s why we saw so many bees this year, they knew the flowers were there. I’d really encourage anybody to sow some seeds in the future if they’re interested in it.”

Colin won’t be opening his gates next year, saying that he started it and hopes that somebody else will taken up the baton and continue with the fundraising idea.