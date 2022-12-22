Sunbeam House Services CEO outlines measures taken to try to combat staffing crisis

Family and supports of Gina Wilkin, a service user, gathered outside Sunbeam House Services HQ in Bray earlier this month in protest of no staff being available for her in-home care.

SUNBEAM House Services CEO Joe Lynch has outlined the costly lengths the organisation has gone to to try to fill its 59 empty frontline roles, after its staffing crisis was highlighted earlier this month when a woman with intellectual disabilities was close to being shut out of her home for Christmas.

Gina Wilkin has been living independently in a home managed by Sunbeam House Services (SHS) for 18 years, with 24hr care.

Her family were told that for four weeks she would have to leave to a more substantial healthcare setting as there was not enough staff to care for her at home.

Intervention from her family, supported by Sunbeam House Services Family Advocacy Group (SHSFAG) and local politicians, secured a resolution that saw staff assigned to her care from HSE pools.

However, the staffing crisis for SHS and across the healthcare sector remains a serious concern for those relying on it, including the advocacy group.

Formed in 2015, it comprises of concerned families who have relatives dependent on SHS for their care.

In a statement, the advocacy group said it was ‘increasingly concerned’ by the fact that Gina’s family felt they had to make their issues public to get a resolution, and that her issue came shortly after another service user, Mary Marmion, appeared on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

She raised the issue of her on Sam, who is autistic, being offered a house by Wicklow County Council in February 2021, which would be staffed by SHS. However, when she appeared on the show in November 2022, Sam was still waiting to move in and the house remained empty.

The advocacy said it has called on the HSE to ensure SHS has adequate staff to provide the services it is required to provide, but CEO, Joe Lynch, said that the issue runs much deeper and outlined the measures already taken to try to rectify it.

“While there is a staffing crisis in Sunbeam, this is also a sector wide problem,” he said. “Our own issue is that we have approximately 59 open roles in frontline services in Sunbeam House Services. We are heavily reliant on agency staff and would dearly like to fill the roles with Sunbeam staff.”

A major slowdown in securing additional staff has occurred and can be seen in the HSE Census Figures for Oct 2022, with an ongoing exit rate of up to 6 to 9 per cent in Health and Social Care Categories.

Mr Lynch said that SHS has run a local radio advertising campaign, engaged with third level social care course providers, resulting in students’ placements in SHS and conducted BIFE and BAP networking.

A promotional campaign was undertaken on billboards in local large retail outlets like SuperValu and Woodies, and they also bought space on digital billboards along the M/N11 from Dun Laoghaire through Counties Wicklow and Wexford.

They have run recruitment open days, utilised recruitment agencies and are now seeking to spread their net even wider in the search for much-needed staff.

“A campaign is in planning for recruitment in UK in April 2023,” Mr Lynch said.

“We have also used the good auspices of the Minister for Higher and Further Education, Simon Harris TD to arrange a meeting with Griffith College to progress a longer term plan around apprenticeships in the sector.”

He added: “Meetings are planned for early in January that will involve other Section 38 and 39 agencies who are also suffering from staff shortages.”