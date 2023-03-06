Summer in the air as new awnings put up in Wicklow town

PORTABLE awnings have been installed to provide shade and cover from the rain at locations on Fitzwilliam Square.

The large umbrellas stand over benches and café seating giving the area a summery feel as spring approaches.

In October of 2020, €40,000 worth of funding was provided under the Town and Village Enhancement Scheme for portable street awnings.

The objective is to generate additional pedestrian space where members of the community can gather in a safe and pleasant environment, protected from the elements.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District welcomed the new awnings, which were installed last Wednesday.

“The awnings are a welcome addition to the town and will protect members of the public from all the elements, from sunshine to rain. They have also been installed in time for what will hopefully be a busy tourist season, and compliment the recent major works carried out at both Fitzwilliam and Market Square.

“We got Fáilte Ireland funding for awnings in Wicklow town and the ones in Fitzwilliam Square are similar to the awnings put in place at Market Square for last summer, which proved huge popular and allowed us to hold a number of outdoor events last summer at Market Square.”