Success for Wicklow garden designer at Bloom festival

Wicklow designers have won two major awards at the Bloom Festival.

Kilmacanogue's Robert Moore scooped a silver medal for his Enable Ireland Respite Garden at the annual gardening festival.

Planting in the garden is inspired by the rural setting of Rathmore House in Wicklow, which provides respite for Enable Ireland’s adult service owners

This is Robert’s second show garden at Bloom. He was awarded a Silver Gilt medal and won the People’s Choice Award for his garden at the show in 2019.

Lynn Stringer from Kilcoole was awarded a gold medal for her work, ‘Making Hay’ in the Botanical and Floral Art Exhibition.

Mike Neary, Director of Horticulture, Bord Bia said “As Bord Bia Bloom returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years, we are hugely encouraged by the calibre of new horticultural talent emerging alongside some of our incredibly creative and experienced show garden designers. The judges were hugely impressed by the attention to detail, quality of planting and sense of atmosphere created in this year’s displays.

“For many, more time spent at home over the last two years has resulted in a new-found appreciation for our outdoor spaces as we realised the benefits of gardening for our mental and physical wellbeing. This year’s gardens embrace this trend and celebrate the role of the garden as a place for relaxing and connecting with nature, while also providing an engaging outdoor room to entertain friends and connect with family.”

The judging panels for Bord Bia Bloom 2022 included 15 Irish and international horticultural experts, who announced 78 awards for show garden designers, nurseries, floral artists, botanical art and amateur garden designers including 22 Gold, 17 Silver Gilt, 17 Silver, 13 Bronze and 9 certificates of commendation.

Several Wicklow businesses are also part of the festival's line-up including Daisy Cottage Farm, Miena’s Nougat, Wicklow Way Wines, Sussed, OlannMor and Kaiko Studio.

Bord Bia Bloom continues in the Phoenix Park until Monday, June 6. The festival is set to attract over 100,000 visitors this year and features 19 show gardens, nine postcard gardens, over 80 Irish food and drink producers, 18 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best-known chefs and some 130 retailers, all within a 70-acre site.