SUAS Project discuss biodiversity challenges in the uplands on ‘CountryWide’

Declan Byrne, Project Manager of the SUAS Project. Expand

Myles Buchanan

DECLAN Byrne and Pat Dunne of the SUAS Pilot Project were both featured in last Saturday’s broadcast of CountryWide on RTE Radio 1.

SUAS is a five year pilot project which aims to address the agricultural, environmental and socio-economic issues associated with upland farming in the Wicklow/Dublin uplands.

Broadcast journalist Suzanne Campbell interviewed both Declan and Pat in the valley of Glenmalure, as they discussed discuss some of the many biodiversity challenges found in the uplands and how the SUAS EIP Project is creating solutions to address them.

This programme shared how the project is successfully collaboratively with hill-farmers, landowners, state agencies and other parties on initiatives such as tree planting, conservation grazing and sustainable vegetation management.

