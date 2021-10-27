Studio 54 salon closes as owners retire

Mary Loughrey leaving her best wishes for Mary Spillane who has done her hair for 40 years.

Fred and Mary Spillane and Dermot Foran have put down their scissors and closed the doors at Studio 54 in Bray, having decided to retire.

They had plenty of visitors at the Vevay Road premises for their last day, greeted by Fred, Mary and the staff, as Dermot was away at the time.

“We came to Bray about 45 years ago and opened a salon over Southern Estates on the Main Street where the credit union is,” said Fred.

They were there for about five years. “I got married and myself and my wife opened a salon on Quinsboro road called Mcgonagles,” he said.

Dermot moved to the present premises. “We had a meeting in Bray of all the salon owners who were going to start a co-op to buy products and get them at a reduced rate,” said Fred.

At the end of that meeting, he and Dermot went to the Harbour Bar for a drink, and decided to reform their partnership.

And that was the start of Studio 54, where they remained for 35 years.

The two of them had worked in the Witch’s Hut on Nassau Street, and were good friends there. They both met wives called Mary in the Dublin salon.

Part of the training there was a three-month course in London with Vidal Sassoon, the fees for which were 100 guineas.

Going to a multicultural and more liberal city like London at the age of 20 was an education in itself, and Fred returned with his eyes open.

“I came back and settled into work in Dublin, and met great friends.”

He and Dermot always talked about leaving and opening up their own place. “We went to Galway, we went to Cork,” said Fred. “Dermot and his wife were living in Cabinteely. We said let’s go out to Bray and see what that’s like. I think I’d been to Bray once before in my lifetime.”

That was in the early 70s, and the two families have lived in Bray over the decades since.

They have been looking after the hair-dos of the people of Bray ever since, and some from much further afield.

“I had a girl in last week before we closed from the Navan Road,” said Fred. He used to do her hair in Dublin, and she followed him to his new location. “A lot of our clients followed us,” he said.

“You will miss that contact, that bond with people,” he said.

There were benefits to working with a close friend over the years, knowing each other so well.

“It made it easier knowing each other very well,” said Fred. “Dermot and I have different personalities, but we just got on together, and that was it. And it’s lasted longer than a lot of marriages! We played tennis together, a little bit of golf too.

“Dermot would be the calm person,” he said. “ I can blow the gasket!”

Challenges over the years have included high interest rates, recessions, and most recently the pandemic.

“The Government has been fantastic with small businesses, with packages and support,” he said. Fred believes that without those supports, more salons and similar businesses would have folded.

Even on reopening, restrictions meant capacity being reduced by half.

“Our reason for closing is retirement,” said Fred. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. The last Covid closure was from December 24 to April 10. That was the longest time out of work in my life.

“It made you take another look at life and what’s ahead. When we started we didn’t see ourselves being hairdressers at 70, you don’t think that far ahead.”

The future will include some travel abroad, golf, maybe some tennis, and being there for their children and grandchildren.

Fred has four children, Dermot three, and they both have grandchildren, so plenty to keep them busy.

Dermot’s daughter Ciara followed him into the profession. She worked with them for 20 years and plans to open her own place, Fred said.

The other stylists have also arranged work elsewhere.

Styles, Fred said, have changed over the years. “They come back though, just like clothes. Thankfully body-waves haven’t.”

The body wave, or perm, was the thing to have in the 80s and into the 90s. The GHD straightener then came along and changed everyone’s lives.

"Everybody wanted a body-wave even though they couldn’t wear them,” said Fred. “They were the curse of most hairdressers.

While doing body-waves, and GHD curls, Fred and Co have seen plenty of changes in Bray over the years.

"Bray has grown up a lot,” he said. “But one thing the town has never had is a main shopping area.” He’s looking forward to the opening of Bray Central, hopefully early next year. “The sooner it gets going the better,” he said.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Fred, on life from the Witch’s Hut to Bray. “I had great times, met my wife in the Witch’s Hut. We’ve been married 44 years, worked together for 30 years, and we’re still talking.”