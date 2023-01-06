Students celebrate achievements at Blessington Community College awards night

A huge crowd was in attendance as Blessington Community College celebrated the achievements of past students at their annual awards night earlier this month.
It was an extra special night, as students from both 2021 and 2022 were recognised for their fantastic performances across a range of categories.
The college recognised senior students for their sporting and practical achievements over the past two years and also awarded Ethos awards, which were divided into five different categories, reflecting the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board’s (KWETB) core values.
The coveted award for Excellence in Education celebrated a student who had exhibited great dedication to their academic education, and have achieved excellence in all aspects of learning, while the Care award recognised students who had helped to create a caring and supportive school environment, fostering the welfare of all members of the community. These students had consistently promoted the well-being and safety of those around them.
The Respect award honoured students who had upheld the dignity and rights of each member of the school community, and promoted a respectful school environment. This was exemplified in the relationships they had built with all members of the Blessington community.
The Equity award celebrated students who had promoted a culture of equality, inclusion and diversity within the school. These students had displayed an ability to overcome potential barriers, to pursue equitable opportunities for others.
Lastly, the Community award was given to those who had engaged in productive collaborations and positive contributions to the school community. These students were essential in establishing a sense of belonging and purpose within the school, and this award acknowledged the work of these students in building the positive school community experience in Blessington Community College.
The Paddy Hendrick Award for Construction was also awarded to students who excelled in their Construction Studies at senior level, while the Conor Earley Award for Performing Arts recognised students who contributed to the culture of music within the school during their time there