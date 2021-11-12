‘Strip and Dip’ for charity at Magheramore Beach in Wicklow

LADIES from throughout the Garden County and Ireland are being dared to bare-all as part of the eight Strip and Dip in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

The Strip and Dip started nine years ago after Deirdre Featherstone was undergoing treatment for breast cancer and had a brainwave after her mastectomy to do something fun, and raise money for childhood cancer.

Over 400 people have already registered to ‘freeze their bits off’ at the Strip and Dip taking place at Magheramore Beach on Sunday, December 4, at 12.30 p.m..

The headquarters will be the Arklow Bay Hotel, with shuttle buses transporting participants to Magheramore. The Sea of Change Choir will be performing at the Arklow Bay Hotel before the dip from 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

Organiser Dee Featherstone said: “There are a lot of women undertaking this who have been through cancer and of course lots of people who have been affected by it. With laughter, scars, dodgy boobs, or in a lot of cases only one or none, we would like to send a clear message that there is life after cancer and also raising awareness of how important it is for ladies to get checked. It’s a magical day for all involved and we also celebrate and remember those who did not make. Remember, only ladies allowed.”

The event has grown considerably down through the years, from 80 participants for the first year, compared to 2,500 women taking part in the sixth event. The 2018 event was included in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest skinny dip in the world, while 2020 was the largest ever virtual dip. To date fundraising has already exceeded €900,000.

The cash raised has funded a house in Crumlin, Aoibheanns Light House, which will be available to families of children going through cancer.

Official registration is now open for Strip and Dip 2021 at www.stripanddip.ie and www.idonate.ie/stripanddip. Online donations can also be made.