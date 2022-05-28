Strictly Come Dancing stars bring new show to Bray

Two of the dancing stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bring their new show to the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray for two nights only.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone bring their new show ‘Ian Waite and Vincent Simone….ACT TWO’ to the Bray venue on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing’ stars promise a wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety - dance, comedy and song.

With beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world class routines, including the Viennese Waltz, the Foxtrot, and the Argentine Tango routine, the boys will be joined by their stunning dance partners and a world class singer.

Tickets cost €39/€36. VIP tickets, including a meet and greet with Ian and Vincent cost €75.

For more information or to book, see mermaidartscentre.ie.