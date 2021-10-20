‘Strand View’ developer responds to discussion at council meeting

he developer of luxury seafront apartments on Bray’s Strand Road has responded to statements made at a Bray Municipal Council meeting.

A terrace of four new houses off Boghall Road was to be provided as the required social housing element of the Strand View scheme, according to council housing administrator Triona Irving, who was speaking at the meeting.

There is a condition in the planning permission for Strand View that developers sell 10 per cent of the units to the council for social housing as a Part five condition of planning.

Ms Irving told members of Bray Municipal District that the developer had agreed to provide property off-site at Boghall Road to meet their obligations.

She said at the district meeting that those properties had been the subject of planning enforcement and are no longer being considered by the council.

Developer of ‘Strand View’ on Strand road, Steven McEleney of McEleney Homes, said, however, that the four homes on Boghall Road are not under any planning enforcement and are not part of the Part five obligation. “Two are granted full retention planning and the other two are going through the planning process,” he said.

Those planning applications were made to Wicklow County Council by Benduff Ireland Limited, a company also linked to Mr McEleney. The four houses in question are located to the rear of Boghall Cottages.

Ms Irving said at the district meeting that the developer and the council are currently in negotiations to provide alternative Part five property.

Mr McEleney said that the former Ulysses guest house on Strand Road, beside Strand View, will satisfy the ‘Part five’ or social housing obligations.

Mr McEleney said that the Ulysses property is currently going through a valuation process with Wicklow County Council.

With regard to Ulysses, a decision is due next week on planning permission to retain a pedestrian access gate and in relation to other details surrounding the four-apartment building.

It was Cllr Joe Behan who raised the subject at a meeting of the district council on Tuesday.

Ms Irving said that provision of the properties is a condition of the planning permission.

“One of the conditions is the ‘Part five’ which has to be met”, she said.

Mr McEleney said that sales are completed on 25 of the 39 ‘Strand View’ apartments.

The asking prices for the new ‘Strand View’ apartments were in excess of €500,000.

Separately, Cllr Erika Doyle said at the meeting that the development in question seems to have taken a part of the public path and covered it in tarmac. “As far as I’m aware this was not in the plans,” said Cllr Doyle. She described it as a ‘ramp bollard situation’.

“No works were completed outside the site boundary by McEleney homes,” Mr McEleney said.

“Any works and reinstatement works outside the site boundary were completed by the ESB and Irish Water with their own contractors and road opening licenses.”