Strand Road plaza officially opened

An official opening ceremony has taken place for the newly completed Strand Road plaza in Bray.

The public plaza on the seafront was officially opened by the Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy on Wednesday, March 30.

Cllr Flynn Kennedy said: “This completed project has significantly enhanced the area and it has given people the opportunity to sit and relax; allows people to move about easily and comfortably between amenities, cafes, and businesses on both sides of Strand Road Plaza; provides a coherent connection between the footpaths and cycle tracks on either side and provides for outdoor café/restaurant seating and hosting public events.

“This project has achieved what is set out in the Bray Local Area Plan in the development of safe and accessible pedestrian and cycle routes. It is a job well done.”

The development is intended toy enhance the public space on Bray’s plaza promenade. It includes widened pedestrian areas using new paving materials, a shared space linking to the existing cycle route on both sides of the plaza, new seating, trees, planters and street lights.

The carriageway has been raised and reduced in width to control vehicle speeds and shorten crossing distances for pedestrians.

The project was funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Brian Gleeson, Interim Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, said: “Strand Road Plaza’s development is one of many NTA projects in progress and its completion and opening, is a clear demonstration of Wicklow County Council’s commitment to sustainable transport and active travel measures for the future in conjunction with the NTA.”

Anne Graham, NTA CEO said: “The Strand Road Plaza in Bray has presented a great opportunity for the NTA to work with Wicklow County Council on a project that both improves active travel access through the area and provides a link between two previously unconnected cycle facilities.

“It also focuses on place-making to ensure that the Strand Road Plaza is a key destination and a welcoming space at Bray Seafront. This project is just one of several hundred, not just in the Greater Dublin Area, but across the country, being funded by NTA as part of the overall plan to make cycling and walking easier and safer for more people.”