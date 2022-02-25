Wicklow

Storms, songs and seasickness

Bray man Andy O’Reilly spent 41 days at sea, rowing 5,000km through often treacherous conditions to raise funds for Purple House Cancer Support and Bray Rowing Club.

Andy O'Reilly rowing into the sunrise. Expand
Andy O'Reilly holds the tricolor aloft in Antigua at the end of his Atlantic rowing adventure for Purple House. Expand
Conor O'Leary of Purple House with Andrew O'Reilly on Bray beach. Expand
Andy O'Reilly celebrates during his Atlantic row. Expand
Andy O'Reilly outside Bray Rowing Club. Expand
Andy O'Reilly and his team in their Atlantic rowing boat. Expand
Andy O'Reilly holds the tricolor aloft in Antigua, the end of his Atlantic rowing adventure for Purple House. Expand

Andy O'Reilly rowing into the sunrise.

Andy O'Reilly holds the tricolor aloft in Antigua at the end of his Atlantic rowing adventure for Purple House.

Conor O'Leary of Purple House with Andrew O'Reilly on Bray beach.

Andy O'Reilly celebrates during his Atlantic row.

Andy O'Reilly outside Bray Rowing Club.

Andy O'Reilly and his team in their Atlantic rowing boat.

Andy O'Reilly holds the tricolor aloft in Antigua, the end of his Atlantic rowing adventure for Purple House.

Amanda Leeson

For 41 days, four hours and 18 minutes, Bray man Andy O’Reilly battled the Atlantic ocean, thinking of nothing except getting back to his family.

Through 20ft waves, dehydration, isolation and exhaustion, the 53-year-old was spurred on by memories of his three grandchildren and the support of his 11 team mates, as they worked day and night on their small rowing boat to make the 5,000km crossing from Tenerife to Antigua.

