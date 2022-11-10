Stephen Barry named Wicklow’s most inspirational person

Enniskerry native Stephen Barry has been named Wicklow’s Most Inspirational Person.

The announcement was made at the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards. The awards, established four years ago, celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Gala Retail awarded inspirational people from every county in Ireland, naming county inspirational people who were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers.

Stephen really impressed the judges for his work in the local community and they say is a worthy winner of the Wicklow award for his inspirational efforts. Stephen’s received the award for his extensive and inspirational work with Enniskerry Youth Club where he is chairman, and the local community. After spending years as a coach at the football club, Stephen works tirelessly for the community and the club, much of his responsibilities include, putting the fixtures together, running committee meetings, cutting the grass, marking pitches and refereeing games. Alongside the daily running of the club, Stephen is constantly coming up with innovative ideas to develop the club and enhance community spirit. From running family days and other events with local charities, Stephen is always looking for ways to improve the club.

CEO of Gala Retail, Gary Desmond said: “We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations and Stephen along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place. Congratulations Stephen and all our county heroes!”

From a huge volume of nominations, 26 county heroes were crowned. Noreen Murphy, from Bantry in County Cork, was named as the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year for her services to mental health with the establishment of Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity.

Gala's Gary Desmond said: “We’ve heard some truly inspirational stories from people across Ireland during these awards, which has affirmed something we already knew – that we have so many selfless people carrying out great work in our communities. Now in their fourth year, the Inspiration Awards pay tribute to people who play a key role in creating a better country for us all. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals."