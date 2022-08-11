State pays €2.8m to Wicklow providers of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Tiglin Challenge received approximately €801,357 for the use of the Coolnagreina Centre in Greystones, the largest contract listed within Wicklow.

More than €2.8 million has been paid to Wicklow-based providers of emergency accommodation to Ukrainian refugees by the Department of Children.

The data was released by the Department as part of contract award notice, published on the EU’s procurement website.

It states that the Department entered contracts worth over €99 million with 92 separate suppliers to provide accommodation and other services to people arriving in Ireland fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The tender notice states that contractors were asked to provide accommodation, catering, cleaning, laundry facilities and security services to Ukrainian refugees.

Tiglin Challenge received approximately €801,357 for the use of the Coolnagreina Centre in Greystones, the largest contract listed within Wicklow. The Department paid €779,031 excluding VAT to Peachport Limited, in relation to Germaines of Baltinglass.

Meanwhile, Royal Hotel and the Wilton Hotel, both in Bray, received payments of €436,800 and €626,080, ex VAT respectively according to the tender notice.

AllPro Security Services was paid €156,811 by the Department of Children to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees at the Lough Dan Scout Centre.

The contract award notice states that the Department decided to award contracts without a formal tender process due to the extreme urgency of the situation.

While the notice refers to the second quarter of 2022, it does not give further information about the length of temporary contracts agreed by the Department with individual providers.

It also states that the Department intends to put in place a more formal process for the longer term provision of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Figures released by the Department of Children in response to a written parliamentary question state that 173 businesses are currently in contract to provide hotel accommodation for refugees arriving from Ukraine. No information was provided about payments made by the Department due to commercial sensitivies.

This list of hotel providers includes the Wilton Hotel, the Royal Hotel and Germaines of Baltinglass.

A notice on the Royal Hotel’s website states that it is fully booked under a private contract until the end of 2022.