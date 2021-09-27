Wicklow

St Mary’s Road in Arklow will be temporarily closed as part of Parade Ground revamp

Eimear Dodd

St Mary’s Road in Arklow is to be temporarily closed for works to facilitate the installation of public lighting, as part of the Parade Ground revamp.

Wicklow County Council said that the road closure would take place between Monday, October 25 and Friday, November 12 inclusive, The section of St Mary’s Road from the Main Street to the junction with Station Road will be affected by the temporary closure.

Traffic diversions will be in place for motorists travelling during the period of the temporary road closure.

Wicklow County Council said the closure  is required to to facilitate the installation of public lighting ducting and light pole foundations, drainage and amber crossing ducting.

