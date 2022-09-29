St Mary's Road in Arklow to be closed in late October

Wicklow County Council have announced that St Mary’s Road in Arklow town centre is to close for road works from October 24 to November 4.

While work is ongoing, westbound traffic on Arklow Main Street (R722) will be diverted via Main Street Upper (R722), the Wexford Road (R722), Liam Mellows Avenue (L-6901), Abbey Street (L-2901) and St Mary’s Road and Connolly Street (L-6902).

Eastbound traffic on Main Street (R722) will be diverted via Main Street (R722), Lower Main Street/Hudson Square/Back Street and Abbey Street (L-2901) and St Mary’s Road and Connolly Street (L-6902).

The local authority confirmed that the road closure is necessary, in order to facilitate the road carriageway reconstruction.

Reacting to the announcement, Cllr Peir Leonard said: “I’ll be glad when the final paving stone is put in place. I’ve repeatedly asked the contractor and overseeing staff from Wicklow County Council to prioritise work that will improve vehicular access through the Main Street. However, I feel my words are not taken on board.

“Take a deep breathe everyone... more road closures!”

This road closure is in addition to a one-system that has been in place on the Main Street since early this year and closures around the quays that began last month and are expected to last for five months.