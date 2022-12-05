Squishmallows, Pokemon and Bruder toys topping Wicklow Christmas lists

Arts and crafts kits, model machines and cute plushies are among the biggest selling toys in Wicklow so far this Christmas, according to the proprietors of some of the county’s most beloved toy stores.

With Saturday and Sunday marking one of the first big shopping weekends of the festive season, Wicklow toy store owners have been reflecting on a promising start to the Christmas period and the emerging toy trends at their respective stores.

Heather Hodgins is the seventh generation of her family working at the iconic Hopkins Toymaster on Main Street in Wicklow town. Her mother and aunt run the store, which has been a cherished institution in Wicklow for an astounding 195 years.

“Toys are in our blood, so we would like to think that we have our fingers on the pulse when it comes to what’s popular at the moment,” Heather joked. “We’re finding it very hard to keep Squishmallows on the shelves at the present. They’re by far our biggest seller - people are just going mad for them!”

In case you’re not in the know, Squishmallows are super soft, collectible plush toys that make the perfect couch companions for kids (and adults!) of all ages. They come in a range of sizes and designs, which feature popular characters from television and cinema. Prices range anywhere from €10 to €60. Expect to pay more for the ‘jumbo’ 61cm versions, which are in high demand.

“Other than the Squishmallows, Pokémon products are selling quite well,” Heather added. “Just, anything Pokémon really! The cards, the figures, they always do well. The brand has been popular for so long, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

“In general, the last couple of weekends have been quite good for is. Business has really started to to pick up. There’s a fantastic and magical festive feeling around the shop at this time of year and I think the local community really appreciate that. It’s a feeling us staff look forward to all year too!”

Owner of The Wise Owl on Main Street in Rathdrum, Christina McCoy, said that her festive season has kicked off in fine style, with business really starting to ramp up over the past week. Christina’s store has been a fixture in the Rathdrum community since 1993, and has been under her stewardship since her mother passed away in 2002.

Christina said that the ‘Bruder’ range of toys, which retail at anywhere from €25 to €100, have been her best seller so far hits festive season.

The highly popular, German-made toys are centred around emergency services vehicles, forestry, construction and agricultural machinery, and come in two main product lines – the Professional series, which is their primary line, and a Roadmax series of toys with a simpler design for younger children.

“Last weekend was good yeah, and it’ll only get busier and busier the closer we get to Christmas,” Christina said. “I’d say the Bruder toys would probably be our biggest seller. They’re very well made and have always done well for us.

“Apart from that, the more arts focused products have been doing quite well too. Indeed, they’ve been doing well for us for the last few years now.”

Bray-based hamper company ToyHampers.ie can also testify to the high level of demand for more practical, educational and hands-on gifts for children this Christmas.

Founded in 2002, the hamper business is one of a number of similar enterprises operating out of the same warehouse, with a small communal team handling production, customer service, sourcing products etc.

ToyHampers offer several collections of books, games and toys aimed at younger children, with the average price point of a hamper falling in the €40 to €60 region.

“I don’t know whether its a knock-on effect of the pandemic – where the sales of hampers of arts and crafts were great – but, sales of those types of products have certainly maintained that level somewhat since,” said Sales and Business Development, Kylie Maher. “We’d often get people sending gifts to their nieces and nephews during Covid, to keep them occupied while they were locked indoors.

“Traditionally, the toy hampers are very popular in the run up to Christmas. Sales have certainly ramped up already, and we’re definitely doing a good number of hampers a day at the moment. I’d say the hampers for children aged between four and five are the most popular at this time of year.

“The majority of the products in them that are geared more around arts and crafts. Build your own Christmas trees and snowmen, that sort of thing. There would also be activity books, jigsaws – anything and everything really.

“They’re full of of surprises, which is the best thing about them. With the sheer amount of items that are in there, honestly, they’re just really good value for money.”