‘Splash Out' on Blessington Lakes for Rape Crisis North East in August

Splash Out is supported by Poulaphouca Paddlers. Pictured on Blessington Lake are Mick Horan, Genevieve Whitfield, Milissa Fisher, Derek Duff and Roisin O'Brien.

A major kayaking fundraiser for Rape Crisis North East takes place on Blessington Lakes next month.

You can come and have a paddle for a good cause at ‘Splash Out’ taking place on Saturday, August 27, which will also feature music, street food, play and picnic areas and raffles featuring some great prizes up for grabs.

The event is supported by Poulaphouca Paddlers and Canoeing Ireland, and is sponsored by Viatris Healthcare Company.

Those taking part can either bring their own equipment or hire it out.

Those bringing their own kayaks can drop them off at Russelltown and drive to car park at Avon.

A shuttle bus will be available at Avon to transport people to the starting point at Russelltown Bay. The finishing point is back at Avon.

Clothing required include wetsuits or sport gear with a rain jacket. Old runners are suitable but no one will be allowed take part bare footed. Buoyancy aids can also be provided.

You are also advised to leave a towel in your car and a full change of clothes for afterwards.

All the funds raised will be donated to Rape Crisis North East and go towards the purchase of a dedicated new building to enable their service to expand in line with increased demand.

Tickets cost €25 for a person with equipment and €45 for someone who needs to hire equipment. Tickets can be purchased at https://eventmaster.ie/event/zbxxSPYSQJ.

Each ticket purchased qualified you for free entry into a draw, with a top prize of a voucher valued at €800 from I-Canoe.