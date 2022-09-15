Wicklow

Special Olympics athletes train with Wicklow Sailing Club

Wicklow Sailing Club cheque presentation to Wicklow RNLI: Left to right Ian Heffernan, Vinnie Mulvihill, John Hayden, Kyran O'Grady and Amy O'Neill.

Wicklow Sailing Club cheque presentation to Wicklow RNLI: Left to right Ian Heffernan, Vinnie Mulvihill, John Hayden, Kyran O'Grady and Amy O'Neill.

Blue Dolphins members enjoying a sail around Wicklow Harbour.

Blue Dolphins members enjoying a sail around Wicklow Harbour.

Members of Blue Dolphins Special Olympics Club take to the water.

Members of Blue Dolphins Special Olympics Club take to the water.

Wicklow Sailing Club cheque presentation to Wicklow RNLI: Left to right Ian Heffernan, Vinnie Mulvihill, John Hayden, Kyran O'Grady and Amy O'Neill.

Myles Buchanan

ATHLETES from the Blue Dolphins Special Olympics Club finished up their sailing series with Wicklow Sailing Club on Wednesday, rounded off with some nice hot chocolate afterwards in the sailing clubhouse.

The athletes had joined members of the sailing club for three consecutive Wednesday evenings, where they enjoyed sailing in a dingy or taking a trip out on a rip at Wicklow Harbour. The sailing series proved a real success and was thoroughly enjoyed by the Blue Dolphins member, who will return next year for another series.

Wednesday evening also saw the Commodore of Wicklow Sailing Club, Kyran O’Grady and some fellow club members present Wicklow RNLI with a cheque for €500, which included a donation from Andrew Auld of Leinster Coaches who was part of the SSE Renewables Round Ireland held back in June.

Wicklow Sailing Club is exceptionally grateful for all the RNLI’s hard work and regard their service as invaluable. As a club that exist on the water, they know all too well the importance of the work they carry out.

