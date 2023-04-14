Some parcels of the illicit drugs seized in Athlone were destined for Wicklow

20kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco were seized from a premises in Tullow, Carlow.

PARCELS of herbal cannabis and commercial quantities of prescription medication seized in Athlone on Thursday by Revenue Officers were destined for several addresses, including ones in County Wicklow.

The illicit drugs, with an estimated value of nearly €493,000, were discovered in parcels originating from Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and were destined for addresses in Wicklow, Dublin and Kildare. The seizure was as a result of routine operations.

On Wednesday, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 20kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco from a premises in Tullow, Carlow. The tobacco has a retail value of over €15,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €11,500.

Separately, during routine operations during the week and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, Revenue officers examining parcels in Dublin seized contraband worth €400,000. These seizures included over 19kgs of herbal cannabis, 6.8kgs of hash cakes and commercial quantities of prescription medication.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the USA, Canada, Spain, India and the United Kingdom. The parcels were declared as ‘toys’, ‘candy’, ‘bedding’, ‘clothing’ and ‘cosmetics’.

Investigations into all of these seizures are ongoing.