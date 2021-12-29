Some local hospitality businesses to close temporarily due to Covid-19

A number of local hospitality businesses have temporarily closed their doors due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community.

Management of the Beach House said they decided to remain closed until Friday, January 7 ”due to the rapidly deteriorating Covid situation”.

The Greystones pub posted on social media on Monday, December 27 that it had made the decision “in the interest of the health of our staff and customers alike”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope you will all stay safe and well until we open ours doors again soon,” the post added.

The Burnaby Pub has also closed until January 7 due to Covid-19.

The Hungry Monk restaurant is also temporarily closed from Monday, December 27 until further notice.

“It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that we will be closed for the next few weeks due to a positive antigen test result of a close contact to a number of our team members last night. As both the health and safety of our staff and customers are paramount we have made this decision with immediate effect.”

Separately, Chakra by Jaipur temporarily closed its doors from Wednesday, December 22 due to Covid-19.

The bar and lounge at the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy have also been closed until further notice due to Covid-19.