Some areas of Arklow will be without water on Saturday

Residents in the Mountain Bay Reservoir area of Arklow town may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and water outages on Saturday, November 27 between 7 a.m. and approximately 8 p.m while essential works are being carried out by Irish Water.

The affected areas include: Dublin Road; Sea Road; Inbhear Mor Park; Ticknock Lane; Monument Lane; Arklow Business Enterprise Centre: Templerainey; The Pines; The Rise; Highfield Avenue; Ashleigh Close; Cluain Ard; Hawthorn View; Hawthorn Drive; Windmere Avenue; Avondale Crescent: Asgard Nursing Home; and the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while the works are under way. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or hand washing including not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing the use of dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

To reduce the impact on customers, crews will reconfigure the network in order to maintain supply to as many areas as possible.

However, customers located on higher ground and extremities of the network will experience low pressure and outages until works are completed and reservoir levels recover.

Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the works, Peter Thornton, Irish Water said: “Irish Water understand that reservoir maintenance can be inconvenient and, working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.

“Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”