Soccer in the Meadow returns to Enniskerry after two-year hiatus

The car park at Bog Meadow in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Soccer in the Meadow returns to Enniskerry in June after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hugely popular event will take place from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 12 at Bog Meadow.

Soccer in the Meadow is a great two-day event full of fun, excitement and entertainment for both adults and children.

The popular event is set to make a welcome return after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Organised by Enniskerry FC, the two-day mini world cup tournament is open to boys and girls born between 2005 and 2017. It caters for all the children in the surrounding areas of Enniskerry.

Around 300 children are expected to take part in the tournament with nearly 300 adults attending the two day event.

All children are split up into mixed teams and given a specific country which they will represent in the tournament and play matches throughout the two days.

Organisers said a tuck shop and a barbecue will be arranged on both days.

Many local businesses have already come on board to support this hugely popular event.

The entry fee is €25 or €40 for a family

To sign up, and for more information, visit enniskerryfc.ie.