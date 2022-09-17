Small rural community of Brannockstown left reeling after local woman loses two children in tragic car fire in Westmeath

A small, tight-knit community on the west Wicklow-Kildare border has been feeling the pain of a grieving mother from Brannockstown, who lost two of her children in a car fire on Friday.

Thelma (5) and Michael (2) were both pulled from a burning vehicle in Multyfarnham, County Westmeath by a passing truck driver, but sadly neither of them survived.

Their mother Lynn Egar, who is in her 40s, grew up in the village of Brannockstown, not far from Hollywood, Poulaphouca and Russborough House.

She was in the car when the blaze struck and suffered burn injuries. She has been under sedation after being airlifted to hospital.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway.

Gardaí expect to question a person of interest in the deaths of the two children in the coming days.

A suspect was identified within hours of the tragedy, but has not yet been interviewed by investigators.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the fire and have completed a forensic search at the scene of the blaze and also at the remote farmhouse 12km away outside the town of Rathowen, where the family lived.

Ms Egar had been living in Rathowen, Co Westmeath for the past five years.

She is the daughter of Herbert and the late Thelma Egar, who passed away when the family were young and whom Lynn’s five-year-old daughter was named after.

She comes from a family farming background and her brother Norman Egar is an instrumental figure behind the annual Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Run, which was held again in August after being run virtually for the previous two years due to Covid.

It has raised in excess of €525,000 for the Irish Cancer Society since it started.

The bodies of Thelma and Michael will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Wednesday (today) from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday (tomorrow) at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford, with their burials taking place afterwards at Cullyfad Cemetery.