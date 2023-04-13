Six Wicklow students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

One of the Wicklow winners in the 69th Texaco Children's Art Competition was Freyja Ryan-Dockrill (13), from Greystones Community College.

Six Wicklow students have been praised for their “skill and creativity” after they won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Aidan Bolger (17) from Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew; Martyna Gabriel (17), from Dominican College, Wicklow; Wen Xiang Lin (Chris) (16), from Woodbrook College, Bray; Hannah Mariam Jaison (14), from Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole; and Pola Kedziora (14) and Freyja Ryan-Dockrill (13), both pupils at Greystones Community College, were all winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks, which Final Adjudicator Professor Gary Granville said were “imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity”.

No stranger to the competition, Aidan Bolger also won a Special Merit Award last year.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running competition in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken run that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955.

While the objective all those years ago was “to support and encourage children through art”, the competition has reached far beyond that definition and has become a part of the fabric of Irish life which has endured and developed across the generations.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Wicklow have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.