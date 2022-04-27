Singers showcase at the Whale Theatre

Students from Greystones Vocal Academy will take to the stage at the Whale Theatre on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. for a showcase end-of-year concert.

These talented young local singers will perform a variety of songs from pop and rock to musicals, jazz and the classics. This is set to be a wonderful treat on a Sunday afternoon for audiences and a chance to hear upcoming stars of the future.

The singers will be accompanied by Justin McCann on piano. Greystones Vocal Academy was founded by local singer and vocal coach, Dara MacMahon and the academy aims to helps each student gain confidence and achieve their full singing potential.

Tickets cost €15/€5. The show kicks off at 3 p.m. with doors from 2.30 p.m.

For more information or to book, visit whaletheatre.ie.