Simon Harris promises to cut school costs for 3,695 Wicklow families

Wicklow TD Simon Harris has promised some 3,695 families in Wicklow that they will receive the Enhanced Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, after Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys increased the rates of payment this year by €100 per child to reflect the ongoing cost-of-living pressures facing families.

It comes after opposition TDs in Wicklow called on the Government to do more for families, with Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore saying people were “sick and tired of forking out large sums of money every year”.

The Further and Higher Education Minister said the enhancements to the scheme will mean €260 will be paid in respect of children aged 4-11 years old in primary schools, while €385 will be paid out for those aged 12 years and over in secondary.

“Overall, payments totalling over €72 million will be made automatically to over 131,000 families, in respect of over 231,000 children, across the country. A notification of the automated payment is sent to customers by post or through their MyWelfare account,” he said.

“The payment from the Department of Social Protection is designed to support eligible families with the cost of school uniforms and footwear ahead of the upcoming school term.”

People will have started to receive the payments in their bank accounts already, with the first tranche having gone out on Monday July 10, but any family that has not yet applied has plenty of time to do so, as applications remain open until September 30.

Mr Harris said: “Fine Gael in Government are deeply conscious of the need to continue to support families with the Cost of Living. That’s why last month, we announced an extra €100 per every child in receipt of Child Benefit. The free school books scheme will kick in for primary schools from September.

“And I’m delighted as well to be able to continue the expansion of the Hot School Meals Programme. The continuing expansion of the Hot School Meals Programme to all DEIS primary schools and special schools will mean by the end of this year, 1,000 schools will have access to hot school meal funding. And from 2024, we will start the roll-out of Hot Meals to all remaining primary schools.”

Meanwhile, Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore earlier this month called on the Government to address the high cost of schoolbooks for parents of secondary school students.

The Wicklow TD raised this issue with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil on behalf of parents in the constituency who are facing what she described as “daunting book bills” over the summer.

It follows the publication of the results of the Irish League of Credit Unions’ Annual School Costs survey, tracking the costs and impacts of children returning to school.

“I know I speak for many parents of children in secondary school when I say we are sick and tired of forking out large sums of money every year for schoolbooks,” Deputy Whitmore said.

“It is particularly galling that parents have to recycle perfectly good books at the end of each school term and that siblings are unable to transfer e-codes to each other.

“The League of Credit Unions published the results of its annual School Costs survey this week [July 3] and of their respondents 80 per cent of parents have seen an increase to their back to school costs this year. The survey found parents are spending on average €1,288 per secondary school child, and books account for a significant proportion of these costs.

“I know of families in Wicklow who are buying multiples of the same books, for two and three years in a row simply because they cannot share the e-codes with their siblings coming up behind them. This is a waste of money and waste of hard copy books, which come with each e-book purchase.

“Ideally, I would like to see free schoolbooks extended to secondary schools, as will be the case at primary level from September. Until this happens, the Department of Education needs to bring in the publishing companies and discuss how costs can be reduced for hard-pressed parents. There needs to be a mechanism for families to share e-books, either through parent emails or the schools themselves.

Meanwhile, Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has called on the Government to do more to support struggling families in Wicklow, adding school transport, uniforms and voluntary contributions to the list of burdens on parents which add up up to “hundreds or even thousands of euros”.

“These costs are unaffordable,” he said, “and this is particularly the case as families face the cost-of-living crisis. Every day, parents in Wicklow have shared their concerns with me about meeting these costs.”

Also alluding to the survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions, Mr Brady said it highlights the huge pressures families are under in Wicklow, with results showing one-third of families are unable to buy new shoes for their children when they go back to school in September.

The figures also show that 72 per cent of parents are finding back to school costs to be a financial burden this year compared to 66 per cent in 2022.

“Families in Wicklow need a break from back-to-school costs now. Government must act to ensure that families get this support urgently, as September is approaching quickly. Sinn Féin have a plan to cut back-to-school costs and to end this financial pressure on families. We would introduce affordable school uniforms, expand the school transport scheme, ensure every child has access to a hot meal in school and stop families being pressured into paying voluntary contributions.”