Significant upgrades made to Barndarrig water supply

Phase one of a significant upgrade to the water supply in Barndarrig has been completed with the second phase due to be completed by the middle of the year. The project, a joint project between Irish Water and Wicklow County Council, began in November 2021, will help to provide a safer and more secure water supply for customers in Barndarrig now and for future generations.

Works involve the construction of over 3km of new water mains and ancillary works linking Barndarrig to Redcross Water Treatment Plant, replacing the local water supply in the area and providing the community of Barndarrig with a safer and more secure water supply. To minimise the impact on the local community, the project is being carried out in phases and is progressing well, with Phase 1 already completed and included the construction of almost 1.5km of new water mains on the R754 exiting Barndarrig.

Irish Water is progressing with phase 2 of the project with works due to get under way in the coming days. To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, traffic management will be in place and the R754 road between Redcross and Barndarrig will be closed from this week until early February. Route diversions will be communicated locally. Irish Water and Wicklow County Council regrets any inconvenience these essential works may cause.

Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water is delighted to undertake this important project for the people of Barndarrig and works are progressing well. The new scheme will see the construction and commissioning of over 3km of new water mains from Barndarrig to Redcross Water Treatment Plant, providing the local community with a safe and reliable water supply now and into the future”.

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council will make every effort to maintain normal supply to our customers throughout the delivery of these vital works. Some short-term water interruptions may be necessary, however, the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions. Standard working hours are between 8am and 6pm, with no work anticipated on Sundays or public holidays.

Also, as part of this project, Irish Water is upgrading the wastewater network which involves the construction of almost 2.5km of new sewer pipeline from Barndarrig to Redcross. A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to support business and social development in the community. These works will support existing and future growth and development while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network, helping to safeguard the environment.

Every effort will be made to minimise any disruption these necessary works may cause. The project is being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.