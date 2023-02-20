Significant upgrade to Blessington Wastewater Treatment Plant now complete

UPGRADE works to the Blessington Wastewater Treatment Plant are now complete, increasing the capacity of the plant to serve a population equivalent of 9,000 in a town of just over 4,000 people.

Uisce Éireann worked in partnership with Wicklow County Council and plans to upgrade the plant were prioritised to safeguard the environment and support social and economic development in the area.

The project involved the construction of a new primary treatment system including a pump station, upgrades to the existing aeration tanks, and the installation of a new odour control system. Treatment processes at the existing wastewater treatment plant in Blessington have also been upgraded.

Speaking about the project Dawid Wozniak, Regional Lead with Uisce Éireann, said: “Uisce Éireann is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses across Ireland. We are working in partnership with Wicklow County Council on a number of significant projects to continually improve wastewater treatment throughout Wicklow and are delighted to announce the completion of this essential upgrade for homes and businesses in Blessington.”

“The completion of these works will provide Blessington and the surrounding areas with the infrastructure needed to support future growth by increasing the capacity of the plant as well as safeguarding the environment.”

Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, welcoming the completion of the project said: “This project will provide significant benefits for the people of Blessington, future-proofing social and economic development for the town for current and future generations.

"Blessington needs modern utilities to attract new businesses and to facilitate growth. We would especially like to thank the community and businesses for their patience and cooperation as we worked to deliver this vital wastewater improvement project.”

The project was carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Veolia Water Ireland.