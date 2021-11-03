Signal to host new works by Brigid Conroy

The Signal Arts Centre will host a new exhibition of work by Dublin artist Brigid Conroy.

Born and bred in Dublin, Brigid is an 83 year young self-taught artist, painting since childhood. Brigid recalls the memories of drawing on the back of cornflake boxes when she couldn’t find paper, so deep was her compulsion to sketch, paint and draw from a very young age.

‘Moments’ will offer a showcase of her work and opens in the Bray gallery on Monday, November 8.

Painting has always been a part of Brigid’s life. Now as a mature woman, she is consciously aware of how fleeting life is and how it has become important for her to capture moments in time, the beauty that she sees all around her and feels compelled to paint.

This collection of paintings is the ‘moments’ that she has observed in her daily life, the places and people she has encountered, some strangers and some friends, some from her mind and some from reality. Brigid is attracted to the simple everyday scenes of life, people just going about their day, the beautiful scenes in nature that speak to her and capture her heart.

The opening reception for ‘Moments’ will take place on Friday, November 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Signal Arts Centre.