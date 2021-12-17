Short film shot in Wicklow is making waves on the festival circuit

WICKLOW native Ciarán Moran’s debut short film has been doing the rounds on the festival circuit, acquiring a number of prizes and accolades along the way.

Ciarán is from Keatingstown in Wicklow town and he wrote, directed and produced 'MAD ONE', which is his first movie. It tells the story of the lengths one young man will go to in order to lie about his whereabouts for six days after a music festival - and the snowballing effect this has alongside growing media attention.

The impressive cast includes Seán Doyle (Killing Bono, Normal People), Áine Ní Laoghaire (Dublin Murders, Young Offenders), Sharon Coade (Sweetness in the Belly, Fair City), Seamus O'Rourke (Shining City, The Beauty Queen of Leenane), Aidan O'Sullivan (Follow the Dead) and the hilarious Peter Cassidy (Hardy Bucks).

Neil O'Brien and Conor Murphy from Wicklow town both feature, and Dominic Sheehy of Glenealy was the cinematographer.

Since its January release, ‘MAD ONE’ has been on a successful run at film festivals around the world. It won a Gold Award for Best Original Story at the Independent Shorts Awards, Los Angeles, while it was runner-up for Best Film of the Month at the same awards. It received an Honourable Mention at the London Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival, and was a finalist in the Vancouver Independent Film Festival.

Áine Ní Laoghaire was nominated as Best Supporting Actress at the Underground Cinema Awards. ‘MAD ONE’ was also officially selected for showing at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, Venice Shorts and the Chicago Indie Film Awards.

Ciarán secured a bank loan to finance the film and shot it in locations in Wicklow town, Rathnew and Glenealy over three days in September of 2020, in between two lockdowns.