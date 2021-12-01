Shoreline Greystones to offer walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for one day only

A walk-in vaccination clinic will take place at Shoreline Leisure in Greystones on Thursday, December 2

Shoreline Greystones is hosting a one-day walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, December 2.

The HSE said the clinic would offer first and second doses for those aged 12 and over. The Greystones facility will also offer boosters for the immunocompromised.

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics will be open between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The HSE advise people to wait at least 21 days after their first Pfizer dose to get their second dose.

In relation to a booster, people must wait at least five months after their second vaccine dose before they can get your booster. If they have had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, they must wait at least three months.

The HSE said Shoreline is not currently offering boosters for people in the 60 to 69 age category.