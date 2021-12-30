Shoreline Greystones open for walk-in Covid-19 booster clinics over New Year’s weekend

Shoreline Leisure Covid-19 vaccination centre will hold walk-in booster clinics over the bank holiday weekend.

The HSE has released the Greystones facility’s opening hours over New Year and early January.

Walk-in booster clinics for people aged 30 or over will take place on Thursday, December 30 between 8.30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The facility will be closed on New Year’s Eve, Friday December 31 but will open on New Year’s Day between 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Booster clinics will be held on Sunday, January 2 from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The facility will open for walk-in from Monday, January 3 to Sunday, January 9 daily from 8.15 a.m. to 7.40 p.m.

Walk-in clinics for first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations are also expected to be scheduled and people can register for appointments on the HSE’s website.

The HSE said it would provide updates on waiting times for walk-in clinics at Shoreline Leisure on its social media channels.

Anyone seeking a booster must wait at least 90 days after their first round of Covid-19 vaccination.

It is recommended that anyone who has had Covid-19 since receiving their vaccination, should wait at least three months before getting a booster.

Meanwhile a walk-in vaccination clinic due to take place at Kilanerin Vaccination Centre near Gorey this Sunday, January 2, has been cancelled due to “insufficient demand”.

The clinic - which was open to those aged over 30, those aged 18 to 29 who previously received the Janssen vaccine, health care workers and those receiving a first or second dose - had been advertised earlier this week, but the site operations team decided to cancel it due to significant non-attendance at clinics earlier this week.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, about 70 per cent of slots were not attended as we opened the schedule for 200 appointments but only 80 were taken up,” said site operations manager Hugh Kane.

“We are now operating an appointment booking appointment system. Those wishing to book should search for ‘Book a Covid-19 booster appointment’ and clink on the link to book online. We have a walk-in clinic taking place on Friday, December 31, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.”