‘Shocking’ video on social media shows man being struck twice and knocked unconscious

WICKLOW Gardaí are investigating a video which has been circulating on Twitter and features a young man being struck twice during a fight which was filmed on Abbey Street in Wicklow town.
The video was taken late at night and shows two males squaring up to one another in the middle of the road on Abbey Street, while a large crowd cheer them on. The video only lasts for 13 seconds but shows one of the males getting struck and landing on the road, before shakily getting up again. He is then struck a second time and falls back onto the road, nearly hitting his head of the side off the kerb.
Onlookers are heard roaring with laugher throughout the clip, with one person enthusiastically saying “Oh my God, oh my God.”
After being struck a second time, the male looks to be lying on the ground unconscious before the video ends.
The video has been circulated on social media and has over 13,500 views.
The victim of the assault has been identified and has spoken to gardaí.
Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: “This could have been a much more serious incident, as the male in the video who is struck twice almost cracks his head off the kerb after being punched a second time. We are continuing to investigate the matter and would request any witnesses or anyone who may have information which could assist us, to ring Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 67107.”