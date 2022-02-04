‘Shocking’ video on social media shows man being struck twice and knocked unconscious

Abbey Street in Wicklow town where the video was shot at night on an unknown date.

WICKLOW Gardaí are investigating a video which has been circulating on Twitter and features a young man being struck twice during a fight which was filmed on Abbey Street in Wicklow town.

The video was taken late at night and shows two males squaring up to one another in the middle of the road on Abbey Street, while a large crowd cheer them on. The video only lasts for 13 seconds but shows one of the males getting struck and landing on the road, before shakily getting up again. He is then struck a second time and falls back onto the road, nearly hitting his head of the side off the kerb.