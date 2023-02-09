Shock as statue of Our Lady stolen from Kilmacanogue grotto during daylight

The statue was found missing from its pedestal in the grotto at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

GARDAI are carrying out investigations after a large statue of the Virgin Mary was stolen from the Lady of Lourdes Grotto in Kilmacanogue during broad daylight on Monday, February 6.

The statue is close to five foot tall and has been a central part of the popular grotto for close to 100 years and has proved of great spiritual value to parishioners. It is believed a number of people could have been involved in removing the statue from its pedestal and dragging it down the steep bank of the grotto.

The last sighting of the intact statue was at 3 p.m. No debris or remains of the statue were found onsite after its removal so it is believed it was intact when it was taken.

Fr Bernard Kennedy said: “Our parishioners were very surprised by the disappearance of the statue. It was still there on the bank holiday Monday at 3 p.m. and it was gone around 6 p.m. It seems to have just been taken down. There was no evidence of aggressiveness. It looks to have just been dismantled and taken away, where we don’t know?

“We think it’s a centenary monument that has been there for around 100 years. I don’t know what the statue is made of but I can’t imagine it is of much value. I have no idea whatsoever why the statue was taken. It’s best to leave things to the Gardai now but we all hope the statue is returned.”