Sheena wins silver in photography awards

Greystones-based photographer Sheena Griffin has won three bronze awards and one silver award in the first heat of the Irish Professional Photographer and Videographer of the year Awards.

Uk-born Sheena specialises in taking photographs of newborn babies.

She also shoots weddings, portraits, landscapes and commercial photos.

The accomplished photographer also worked in the fashion industry for 16 years and travelled extensively on buying trips to London and Paris Fashion Weeks as well as directly to some of Europe’s most exclusive fashion houses.

She opened her dedicated portrait studio in 2015, firstly in the village of Kilcoole. She then moved to Killincarrig in 2018.

‘I am incredibly proud to be recognised by my peers for excellence in my profession,’ said Sheena.