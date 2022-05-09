Shave and Dye raises €2,500 for Arklow Cancer Support

Five young men from Arklow recently presented €2,500 to Arklow Cancer Support, after they participated in a Shave and Dye fundraiser for the organisation.

Cian O’Brien, Brian Carey, Adam Ford, Ciaran Farrell and Liam Brennan presented Mary O’Brien, Director of Services, with the well-earned cheque.

Mary said: “It’s just fantastic how much they raised, especially from such a small group of lads. Donations from the fundraiser are still coming in.”

The Shave and Dye fundraiser took place on March 5, and was hosted by Nick Kavanaghs in Arklow.

Eoin Kavanagh, who helped host the event, said: “Cian is barman here, and he asked if I would host, and I said of course.

“It was a very good night, very enjoyable, there was a lot of money raised, and a great atmosphere, and it was a very good cause.”

He added: “One of the guys had his beard cut off a fiver a piece, another dyed his hair totally and of course there was waxing.

"Mairead Byrne did the waxing, and one of the poor lads got nominated to get his chest, his legs and his armpits waxed off - so there was a lot of pain for the greater good.”

Eoin said he helped support the event because a lot of people have been affected by cancer and “with Covid, the cancer service got badly hit, so the lads wanted to help out as much they could - there was great support”.