Series of talks on neurodiversity to be held at Glenview Hotel

Wicklow Triple A Alliance will host a series of six seminars about communication and neurodiversity for people who have a child or young person on the autism spectrum.

Each seminar is designed to support the whole family unit to understand each other's communication and support needs.

Wicklow Triple A Alliance received some funding from Sunbeam House Trust to organise these events for people in Wicklow who have a child or young person on the autism spectrum.

All sessions will take place from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at the Glenview Hotel, Glen of the Downs on Wednesday evenings from February 23. The series will continue weekly until early April, with a break for St Patrick’s Day.

The series of seminars will be led by Honan and Associates Psychologists and Behaviour Specialists.

The series will look at topics including ASD, behaviour supports, parent self-care and resilience training.

Advance booking is essential.

The series of events are open to the public and are free of charge to members of Wicklow Triple A Alliance. Non members are asked to make a donation of €5 per session.

Donations can be made in cash on the night, or via PayPal.

For more information or to book, eventbrite.ie/e/supporting-neurodiversity-in-your-family-series-tickets