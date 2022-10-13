Series about Soham killer’s partner Maxine Carr was filmed in Wicklow for 'sensitivity' reasons

Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley at the time of the murders — © PA

A new TV show depicting the deaths of two innocent children in Soham, Cambridgeshire 20 years ago was filmed in Ireland in County Wicklow as it was deemed too sensitive for local people, one the show’s actors has revealed.

In a crime that shocked the nation, school caretaker Ian Huntley killed Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells, both aged just 10, after luring them into his home.

He was later imprisoned for life with a minimum term of 40 years.

The TV show ‘Maxine’ revisits the events through the eyes of his girlfriend Maxine Carr, who became one of the most hated women in the country after giving Huntley a false alibi.

While the murders of Holly and Jessica were closely associated with the area where they took place, the series was actually shot in Bray, in Co Wicklow.

Scott Reid, who plays Ian Huntley, told WhatToWatch: “We didn’t film in Soham itself and I think that was a good decision as it allowed us to be in an environment where the case wasn’t so fresh in people’s minds.

“It also allowed us to be away from the press who always want a sneaky peak of filming.”

Jemma Carlton, who takes on the daunting role of Maxine, her biggest role to date, said: “I felt Maxine was a mountain to climb as a part, but wanted to see how I can push myself in a complex real-life role.”

Jemma also told how she wanted to get the little details right, like how Maxine held herself and how she spoke.

She told The Mirror: “Understanding how she spoke, how her friends and mother were to her, all of that information helped form my take on how she would react in certain moments.”

Scott, who is known for his roles as DC Mick Clark in HBO Max Series The Murders at White House Farm and playing “Methadone Mick” in the BBC comedy Still Game, said it important that programme was not exploitative.

He told The Mirror: “It’s respectful to the victims’ memories and to their families and does not dramatise the murders themselves, but instead the key events around them.”

The synopsis for Maxine reads: “Based on real events, Maxine revisits the Soham murders through the eyes of school assistant Maxine Carr.

“In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-year-old girls go missing in Soham. When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend, Ian Huntley, admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi.

“As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth.

“When Maxine’s alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?”

Maxine aired on Monday at 9pm on Channel 5 and will also be available on My5.

Three episodes will air on consecutive nights this week.