Separate applications lodged for over 320 new homes in Enniskerry

Developers seek green light for separate projects in the village including 219 units on lands at Kilgarron Hill 

A photo montage of the proposed development at Kilgarron Hill. Expand

A photo montage of the proposed development at Kilgarron Hill.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Developers have lodged three separate proposals which could see the construction of over 320 new homes in Enniskerry.

The applications relate to individual sites in the village, including two in the vicinity of Kilgarron Hill and a third at Cookstown Road. Each application will be considered separately by the relevant planning authority. 

