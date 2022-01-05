Separate applications lodged for over 320 new homes in Enniskerry

Developers have lodged three separate proposals which could see the construction of over 320 new homes in Enniskerry.

The applications relate to individual sites in the village, including two in the vicinity of Kilgarron Hill and a third at Cookstown Road. Each application will be considered separately by the relevant planning authority.

The largest application proposes to develop 219 new homes at Kilgarron Hill in the village.

Developer Capami Limited have applied to An Bord Pleanala for the green light to develop a strategic housing development (SHD) of 135 houses and 84 apartments at a 8ha site.

The Bord is due to issue its decision on the application by April 14.

Meanwhile, Cairn Homes has separately lodged an application, which is at pre-validation stage, for 84 residential units on Cookstown Road, which includes ten sheltered housing units. Wicklow County Council’s planning section is expected to rule on the application by the end of February, subject to the application completing the council’s application validation process.

Separately, Enniskill SPV Limited is proposing the construction of 22 residential units at Oakfield Cottage and lands to the rear of 1 to 10 Kilgarron Hill. This application is at pre-validation stage.

In relation to the Kilgarron Hill site, Capami Limited is proposing to construct a mixture of apartments and houses. The development would include 19 one-bed units, 42 two-bed units, 103 three-bed units, 48 four-bed units and two five-bed units.

Permission is also sought to construct a creche with space for 67 children, and other associated site works. Two vehicular entrances to Glencree Road, upgrades to the public footpath and lighting towards the centre of the village are also included as part of the proposed development.

Capami previously submitted two similar applications in relation to the Kilgarron Hill site to An Bord Pleanala. Both applications were turned down due to concerns that the proposed developments could adversely affect the integrity of the Knocksink Wood Special Area of Conservation. There was also fierce opposition from residents and local public representatives to the proposals.

As part of the SHD process, a developer holds a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanala before submitting their application. The Bord issued its opinion that the documents submitted in relation to plans for 219 units at Kilgarron Hill formed a reasonable basis for an application in early 2021.

Documents submitted as part of the application state that a revised Natura Impact Statement and Hydrological Assessment Report have been completed in response to the concerns raised by the Bord in relation to previous applications.

The application is for a SHD, which means the the decision will be made by An Bord Pleanála rather than Wicklow County Council. However, the chief executive of Wicklow County Council will make a report to the Bord including a recommendation to grant or refuse permission.

The Bord is not obliged to follow the recommendation made by the Chief Executive of the local authority when making its decision.

Meanwhile, developer Cairn Homes has lodged plans for the construction of 74 residential units and ten voluntary/sheltered housing dwellings at a site at Cookstown Road, Enniskerry.

The application, which is at the pre-validation stage, is for a mixture of housing types. Permission is also sought for 0.93 ha of open space along southern boundary of the site, landscaping, vehicular access, car and bicycle parking, and other site works.

The proposal also seeks the go-ahead to install three temporary marketing signs at the site for a period of three years and a single storey temporary marketing suite for the same time period.

The application also includes provision of a footpath and public lighting to Powerscourt National School pedestrian entrance and lighting from Powerscourt National School entrance to the junction of the R7630 along southern side of Cookstown Road.

If the application completes the planning section’s validation process, a decision is expected to be made on the proposal for 84 residential units by February 22.

Cairn Homes was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala for a strategic housing development (SHD) of 165 dwellings on a site opposite Enniskerry Demesne Estate on Cookstown Road in August.

A local group has launched a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala’s decision to approve the development of 165 units on the site.

Separately, Enniskill SPV Limited is seeing the go-ahead from Wicklow County Council to construct 22 residential units at Oakfield Cottage and adjacent lands.

The proposal, which is at pre-validation stage, includes the the demolition of Oakfield Cottage, a dwelling to the rear and three structures associated with the former equestrian centre.

Wicklow County Council’s planning section is expected to issue a decision on whether or not to grant permission by February 25, subject to the completion of the council’s application validation process.

The project would comprise of the construction of 22 residential units including one replacement dwelling at Oakfield Cottage and 21 terraced dwellings on lands to the south. Permission is also being sought to widen the existing entrance on Kilgarron Hill to provide vehicular and pedestrian access via a new internal access road, public open space, parking facilities and other associated site works.

Additionally, a decision is due to be issued by Wicklow County Council’s planning section by January 15 in relation to an application to develop seven units and a mixed commercial and residential block at the Crimmins Garage site on the Bray Road.

Enniskerry Partnership submitted an application in December 2020 seeking the go-ahead for seven houses on the site. Outline permission for a residential and commercial block comprising seven apartments and three commercial units was also sought as part of this application.

The planning section sought further information about the proposed development in March 2021, which was provided by the applicant in November 2021.

This information included a revised site layout, which proposed the replacement of the residential and commercial block with five additional residential units.

Enniskerry Partnership have also lodged a separate application to construct three single-storey commercial pods to provide retail/gallery/coffee dock uses on a site at the junction of Monastery Road and the R117/Bray Road, to the west of Crimmin’s Garage.

A decision on this application is expected to be made by February 15.