Senator Pat Casey becomes Wicklow's first Age Friendly Ambassador

WICKLOW Fianna Fáil Senator Pat Casey has been appointed as the County’s first Age Friendly Ambassador by Age Action Ireland.

Since its inception Age Friendly Ireland, a shared service of local government, has worked not only to champion the needs of older people, but to educate and inform the wider population on the pressing need to adjust our environment and our attitudes to cater for a hugely growing demographic.

Commenting on his appointment , the Glendalough based Senator said: “I was honoured to be asked and have accepted the role as the first Age Friendly Ambassador for Wicklow. I will continue to work to represent the Age Friendly Programme on behalf of older people in all parts of Wicklow.”

“I have prioritised additional services and recognition of the older members of our community since before I became a public representative. Working with the many Wicklow older peoples networks and the many active retirement groups I have seen the fantastic work that has been achieved and the need to ensure that all our ageing demographic regardless of location can feel valued and protected.

“The last two years of Covid has seen the great value of community services in protecting and valuing our older population and I will use this honorary position to promote these services and these important principles in the years ahead.”