Senator Casey welcomes Community Employment, Tús and Rural Social Scheme reforms

SENATOR Pat Casey has welcomed major reforms to the Community Employment (CE), Tús and Rural Social Scheme.

The six-year time limit for all participants on the Rural Social Scheme has now been removed, and the eligibility for Tús has been extended to persons in receipt of Disability Payments.

New flexibility will allow CE schemes to directly recruit eligible candidates to fill 30 per cent of places. The public employment service Intreo will significantly increase the number of referrals to CE with schemes required to offer places to at least 60 per cent of candidates referred.

A new pilot scheme to extend eligibility to qualified adults is also being explored. Schemes will be allowed to continue to extend to individual placements and retain participants in cases where no replacement candidate has been selected. This means that local services should not be impacted due to an inability to replace participants.

Senator Casey stated: “These schemes provide vital local services such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other vital work in our communities.

“These are important changes to a programme which gets people back into the workforce and allows them to reskill and take part in society. I welcome this Government’s commitment to implementing these good improvements both for the participants and the schemes.

“The purpose of CE and Tús is to provide long term unemployed participants with work experience in their local communities to help them find employment. There are currently over 19,000 participants on CE, almost 5,000 participants on Tús and just under 3,000 participants on the Rural Social Scheme. Government investment in the three schemes will amount to over €500million in 2022.”

He added: “The application process for the ex-gratia payment for CÉ Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors is being opened. This ex-gratia payment will benefit around 2,500 people at a total cost of over €24 million.”