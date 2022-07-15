Senator Casey weclomes new first-time buyer grants for refurbishment of vacant properties

SENATOR Pat Casey has welcomed a new grant scheme to support home ownership and tackle vacancy in towns and villages across Ireland

The Croí Cónaithe Towns Scheme which offers grants of €30,000 to €50,000 for first-time buyers in order to support the refurbishment of empty homes while breathing new life into towns and villages.

Senator Casey said: “I'm delighted to see this new €50m fund under Housing For All which will support more people to live in our towns and villages by refurbishing currently vacant properties. A priority of the Government's Housing For All plan is to encourage refurbishment of vacant properties to boost housing supply.

"This new scheme offers grants of €30,000 to €50,000 for first-time buyers who wish to refurbish a vacant property in a town or village across the country. This scheme can also be used alongside the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

“There is a huge appetite across Wicklow for people to be able to live and work in their local area and this scheme will support people to do so while breathing new life into our towns and villages.”

Properties considered for inclusion must be vacant for two years or more and built before 1993. For the purposes of this scheme, a property is deemed to be vacant if it has been vacant and unoccupied for a period of two years or more.