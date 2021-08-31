Seeing double at Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew as seven sets of twins start school

Back row: Millie and Ruby Gregan, James and Evie Moroney, Cameron and Cian Delaney, Shane and Patrick Travers. Front Row: Bobby and Nicky Cosgrave, Karen and Jim O'Brien, Michal and Milosz Pleacha.

It is a case of seeing double at Coláiste Bhríde this week as seven sets of twins enjoyed their first day at the secondary school.

The Carnew school discovered it had seven sets of twins coming from local primary schools to join them in first year. It was an extra special discovery which added to the excitement of the new first year class as they begin their time in secondary school.

The seven sets of twins include one set of identical siblings and two mixed gender sets of twins. They have come from several of the local feeder primary schools for the Coláiste Bhríde.

The 14 students are as follows: Bobby and Nicky Cosgrave; Cameron and Cian Delaney; Ruby and Milly Gregan; Evie and James Moroney; Jim and Karen O'Brien; Michal and Milosz Plecha; and Shane and Patrick Travers.

Seven is a magic number for Coláiste Bhríde as it’s not the first time that the school has welcomed seven sets of twins as first years. Colaise Bhríde previously welcomed seven sets of twins to the school in 2017.