See photos of hugely successful ‘Sleep Out To Help Out’ fundraiser in Greystones

Alison Black with Sean O'Reilly and Yuliia Khyzhniak. Expand
Jack Gaughran, Dean Gorman and Jack McGrath get their tent ready. Expand
Gavin Murphy on guitar with support from Jamie Lyon, Mary Miles and Janet Clarke. Expand
Phil Thompson with Keith McCabe of Tiglin corporate sponsor Salesforce. Expand
Twins Jay and Allen Bobinac, who have just graduated with a Masters in Social Care. Expand
Dean Gorman and Andrea Splendori. Expand
From left: Liam Kelly with Rupert, Sandra, Corbyn and Kyle O'Connell at the Sleep Out To Help Out at Carraig Eden Greystones. Expand
Ger Ganley with Aubrey McCarthy, Tiglin Voluntary Chairman and Rachel Harper, Tiglin Director. Expand

Alison Black with Sean O'Reilly and Yuliia Khyzhniak.

Jack Gaughran, Dean Gorman and Jack McGrath get their tent ready.

Gavin Murphy on guitar with support from Jamie Lyon, Mary Miles and Janet Clarke.

Phil Thompson with Keith McCabe of Tiglin corporate sponsor Salesforce.

Twins Jay and Allen Bobinac, who have just graduated with a Masters in Social Care.

Dean Gorman and Andrea Splendori.

From left: Liam Kelly with Rupert, Sandra, Corbyn and Kyle O'Connell at the Sleep Out To Help Out at Carraig Eden Greystones.

Ger Ganley with Aubrey McCarthy, Tiglin Voluntary Chairman and Rachel Harper, Tiglin Director.

Michael Sheridan

The fundraiser 'Sleep Out To Help Out' at Carraig Eden, Greystones took place on Friday, January 13.

Tiglin's annual fundraiser was a little different this year because instead of doing the sleep out event in the run-up to Christmas, it was decided to do it in January.

On the night there was music and in-between the singing a few stories from those who wanted to share about their journeys through homelessness, and how Tiglin helped them.

Lots of people came with their sleeping bags in hand, and spent the night on the grounds of Carraig Eden.

The music and stories ran from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. leading up to the big sleep out.

The Rise At The Cove café served hot drinks and snacks up to 9.30 p.m.

Tiglin wished to say a big thanks to Salesforce for their sponsorship as they agreed to double every donation.

Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page. /www.gofundme.com/f/gfmntw-tiglin-sleep-out where €14,508 has been raised so far.

Privacy