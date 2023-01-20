See photos of hugely successful ‘Sleep Out To Help Out’ fundraiser in Greystones

From left: Liam Kelly with Rupert, Sandra, Corbyn and Kyle O'Connell at the Sleep Out To Help Out at Carraig Eden Greystones.

Twins Jay and Allen Bobinac, who have just graduated with a Masters in Social Care.

Gavin Murphy on guitar with support from Jamie Lyon, Mary Miles and Janet Clarke.

The fundraiser 'Sleep Out To Help Out' at Carraig Eden, Greystones took place on Friday, January 13.

Tiglin's annual fundraiser was a little different this year because instead of doing the sleep out event in the run-up to Christmas, it was decided to do it in January.

On the night there was music and in-between the singing a few stories from those who wanted to share about their journeys through homelessness, and how Tiglin helped them.

Lots of people came with their sleeping bags in hand, and spent the night on the grounds of Carraig Eden.

The music and stories ran from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. leading up to the big sleep out.

The Rise At The Cove café served hot drinks and snacks up to 9.30 p.m.

Tiglin wished to say a big thanks to Salesforce for their sponsorship as they agreed to double every donation.

Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page. /www.gofundme.com/f/gfmntw-tiglin-sleep-out where €14,508 has been raised so far.