See photos as winners at Wicklow Student Enterprise Awards crowned

Team 'Texture Therapy' from North Wicklow Educate Together - Ismael Oleksiewicz, Conor Bradrick and Matthew Daly collect their Best Presentation Award from Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Team 'The Sugar Shake' from Coláiste Craobh Abhann - Riain Shannon and Jayden Hamilton (centre) - were runners-up in the Junior category.

Team 'The Dress Circle' from St Kevin's Community College - Emily Sheridan and Chloe McGrane - receive a Senior Special Commendation from Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Team 'Scented Snowmen' from Coláiste Craobh Abhann - Aisling Haines, Ellen O’Neill, Grace Finnegan and Ava Murphy - received a Junior Special Commendation award from Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Alannah Pappas from Greystones Community College (centre) was awarded a Special Commendation for her project 'Jig Spell'.

Eva Gaube from Greystones Community College was awarded a Special Commendation for the project 'Winter Wonders' by Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise, and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Vibeke Delahunt and Aoife Flynn Kennedy presenting Bob Kelly of Arklow CBS with his award.

Most Innovative Project went to Matthew Paneda and Ciarán Cummins (centre) from Coláiste Craobh Abhann for their project 'Artefact Colouring'.

Team 'Stamped' from Dominican College - Hannah Synnott, Keelin Campbell Rawson and Lilly O'Donoghue - collect their Sustainability Award from Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Avondale Community College students Christianna Delamere and Galya Hagan collect the overall Junior award from Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy.

Arklow CBS students Scott Hannor, Bob Kelly, Ruairí O'Neill won the Intermediate title with their project 'Kelly's Cookies'. Here they celebrate with their teacher.

Glenart College pupils Ryan Timmons and Tom Byrne (left) and Sophie English and Lara Brennan (right), celebrate their award wins with teacher Orla Keane (centre).

STUDENT enterprises from Glenart College, Avondale Community College and Arklow CBS are set to represent Wicklow at the National Student Enterprise Awards on May 5 in Croke Park.

The three teams were crowned County Winners last Thursday at the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow, where all of year’s Wicklow Student Enterprise Awards were handed down.

A total of 36 teams showcased their enterprises, which they developed over the course of the academic year as part of the Student Enterprise Programme.

Students from 1st to 6th Year showed high levels of innovation, creativity and hard work as they displayed their enterprises to the judging panel.

Previous Student Enterprise Programme National Winner, Ciara Whooley, was a guest speaker at the award ceremony which was hosted by Noel Davidson. Director of Services Enterprise, HR and Corporate Services Lorraine Gallagher as well as Leas Cathaoirleach Aoife Flynn Kennedy were also in attendance.

In the Junior Category, The Crafty Pair from Avondale Community College were awarded first place. Kelly’s Cookies from Arklow CBS was announced as the Intermediate Category Winner and in the Senior Category, TR Technologies from Glenart College won first place.

The winning enterprises will advance to the next stage, where they will represent Wicklow at the National Student Enterprise Awards on May 5 in Croke Park.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow said: “We are delighted with this year’s event, the standard was excellent and all of the students showcased their skills through their presentations and interviews, which will stand to them throughout their careers.

“We would like to wish TR Technologies, The Crafty Pair and Kelly’s Cookie the very best of luck as they now represent Wicklow in the national final in May.”

Other awardees included Best Junior Display Stand: Gonk Up Your Life from Arklow CBS

Junior Special Commendation: Jig Spell and Winter Wonders from Greystones Community College, Scented Snowmen from Coláiste Craobh Abhann, and The Hurl Girls from Avondale Community College.

Junior Runners Up: Alpha Stands from Greystones Community College, The Sugar Shake from Coláiste Craobh Abhann.

Most Innovative Project: Artefact Colouring from Coláiste Craobh Abhann.

Best Senior Display Stand: H202GO from Arklow CBS.

Best Presentation Award: Texture Therapy from North Wicklow Educate Together.

Sustainability Award: Stamped from Dominican College.

Excellent Product/Service: Wool La Boutique from Coláiste Bhríde Carnew.

Social Media Award: Pelican Crafts from Loreto Bray.

Intellectual Property Awareness Award: The Brushinizer, Glenart College.

Special Senior Commendation: The Dress Circle, St. Kevin’s Community College.

Senior Runners Up: The Mad Hatter, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew and The Brushinizer, Glenart College.