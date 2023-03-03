See photos as winners at Wicklow Student Enterprise Awards crowned

STUDENT enterprises from Glenart College, Avondale Community College and Arklow CBS are set to represent Wicklow at the National Student Enterprise Awards on May 5 in Croke Park.
The three teams were crowned County Winners last Thursday at the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow, where all of year’s Wicklow Student Enterprise Awards were handed down.
A total of 36 teams showcased their enterprises, which they developed over the course of the academic year as part of the Student Enterprise Programme.
Students from 1st to 6th Year showed high levels of innovation, creativity and hard work as they displayed their enterprises to the judging panel.
Previous Student Enterprise Programme National Winner, Ciara Whooley, was a guest speaker at the award ceremony which was hosted by Noel Davidson. Director of Services Enterprise, HR and Corporate Services Lorraine Gallagher as well as Leas Cathaoirleach Aoife Flynn Kennedy were also in attendance.
In the Junior Category, The Crafty Pair from Avondale Community College were awarded first place. Kelly’s Cookies from Arklow CBS was announced as the Intermediate Category Winner and in the Senior Category, TR Technologies from Glenart College won first place.
The winning enterprises will advance to the next stage, where they will represent Wicklow at the National Student Enterprise Awards on May 5 in Croke Park.
Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow said: “We are delighted with this year’s event, the standard was excellent and all of the students showcased their skills through their presentations and interviews, which will stand to them throughout their careers.
“We would like to wish TR Technologies, The Crafty Pair and Kelly’s Cookie the very best of luck as they now represent Wicklow in the national final in May.”
Other awardees included Best Junior Display Stand: Gonk Up Your Life from Arklow CBS
Junior Special Commendation: Jig Spell and Winter Wonders from Greystones Community College, Scented Snowmen from Coláiste Craobh Abhann, and The Hurl Girls from Avondale Community College.
Junior Runners Up: Alpha Stands from Greystones Community College, The Sugar Shake from Coláiste Craobh Abhann.
Most Innovative Project: Artefact Colouring from Coláiste Craobh Abhann.
Best Senior Display Stand: H202GO from Arklow CBS.
Best Presentation Award: Texture Therapy from North Wicklow Educate Together.
Sustainability Award: Stamped from Dominican College.
Excellent Product/Service: Wool La Boutique from Coláiste Bhríde Carnew.
Social Media Award: Pelican Crafts from Loreto Bray.
Intellectual Property Awareness Award: The Brushinizer, Glenart College.
Special Senior Commendation: The Dress Circle, St. Kevin’s Community College.
Senior Runners Up: The Mad Hatter, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew and The Brushinizer, Glenart College.