See inside Wicklow house which showcased the county’s ‘stunning natural canvas’ on RTE’s Home of the Year

Home of The Year contestant Martina Mahady and Aaron Doherty, pictured outside their breathtaking home in Ballinacarrig lower, near Ballinaclash, Co Wicklow. Expand
The secluded home features natural materials throughout. Expand
The kitchen has been extended substantially, but all of the original features remain, including the vaulted ceiling. Expand
Martina and Aaron's flair for deign shines throughout the light-filled home. Expand
A cosy place to curl up and take in local nature. Expand
Martina and Aaron's bright and spacious kitchen is a breath of fresh air. Expand
The stunning home has been designed and furnished in keeping with the local flora. Expand

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Having thoroughly enjoyed their whirlwind experience on RTÉ’s popular ‘Home of The Year’, budding Wicklow designers Martina Mahady and Aaron Doherty have heaped praise on the Garden County and its “unparalleled beauty”.

Inspired by their love of the outdoors and their passion for Nordic and American lodges, software accountant executive Martina and her IT product manager husband Aaron purchased the secluded property in Ballinacarrig lower, near Ballinaclash, in 2018.

