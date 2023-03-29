See inside Wicklow house which showcased the county’s ‘stunning natural canvas’ on RTE’s Home of the Year

Having thoroughly enjoyed their whirlwind experience on RTÉ’s popular ‘Home of The Year’, budding Wicklow designers Martina Mahady and Aaron Doherty have heaped praise on the Garden County and its “unparalleled beauty”.

Inspired by their love of the outdoors and their passion for Nordic and American lodges, software accountant executive Martina and her IT product manager husband Aaron purchased the secluded property in Ballinacarrig lower, near Ballinaclash, in 2018.

The couple painstakingly restored and renovated the house thereafter, transforming the existing 25 year-old dwelling into a warm and inviting family home that is truly at one with its surroundings.

Reflecting on a roller-coaster ride that has taken more than five years to complete, Martina said that the couple were honoured to take part in the competition and delighted to be able to highlight Wicklow’s natural beauty.

“I’m from Roscommon originally and my husband Aaron is from Longford, but we both moved to Dublin for college and work and had been living there for about ten years,” Martina began. “When it came to buying our first home, there was really only one place we had in mind, somewhere both of us had been dreaming about for years.

“We had spent nearly every weekend hiking down here in Wicklow, enjoying the outdoors and the fantastic quality of life. When we’d get home, we would often turn to each other and say: ‘Imagine living down there’.

“When this house came up we didn’t hesitate and said we’d take a jump on it. Houses in rural Wicklow in particular tend to be a bit different and unique. I suppose, that says a lot about the creativity of the people who live here, and the inspiration that nature gives them.

“We’re on a small little road here and you would only really find us if you were going to Aughrim or Ballinaclash. You won’t see us in the full gloom of the summer with the trees, but you can get a glimpse of the house from the hill in the winter.

“There’s such a stunning natural canvas to work with here, with the mountains and the lush scenery. You sort of feel like you need your house to be part of the outdoors, as opposed to shutting it off.

“We’re really lucky that we have a wood that is attached to the house all the way around, so we can just get up in the morning and head off – often with our two cats, Peter and Pottsy, in tow! People think we’re walking them and that we’re gone mad, but I swear they just follow us – we can’t stop them!

“Seriously though, not having to hop in the car to go for a walk or a hike – it’s just magic. It’s exactly what we both were looking for. The natural beauty in Wicklow is truly unparalleled.”

Blending seamlessly into its woodland surroundings, Martina and Aaron’s expertly crafted home features natural finishes throughout. Oak beams and cedar cladding provide a resilient and long-lasting structure, while picture windows, a triangular window and double height glazing frame nature and connect outdoor living spaces.

Although their lengthy refurbishment included a substantial extension of the existing kitchen, Martina and Aaron managed to retain all the original features in the 25 year-old house, including the spectacular vaulted ceilings.

To the couple’s surprise, they were contacted by RTÉ mid-renovation – in early 2020 – after the broadcaster noticed Martina’s snaps on Instagram. Flattered by the offer, the couple graciously declined, then diligently returned to the massive project.

“We were staying in the property during the renovation – me, Aaron and our two cats – when RTÉ just contacted us out of the blue one day,” Martina explained. “It was just after we had really started the renovations and I had a home and interiors page on Instagram where I was sharing little bits about the house and getting tips on design – finding my feet in the world of interiors.

“We were just getting into a year-long renovation, so there was no way we could participate. They kept in touch and asked us again the following year, but we were still working away, so when they came back to us the third time, my husband and I agreed this might be our last shot, so we just went for it.

“We only finished the renovation in August, and they were here filming two weeks later, so it was all very quick. Despite what it looks like, the house is actually two stories high, but the upstairs wasn't in a finished state at the time of filming.

“It was a brilliant experience though and we were delighted to be part of it, and be in the 21 homes. RTÉ did a fantastic job capturing the house and really did it justice.

“I really want to thank the public for their support, it’s been really fantastic. We couldn’t believe the amount of publicity the house got afterwards, and the volume of compliments it received it on social media.”

Asked if the couple had any further plans for the property, Martina smiled and said: “Is any house ever done?! The bulk of it is done now, but we’ll always be doing little pieces.

“Honestly, we didn’t add on a huge amount to the house in the first place, its proportions were already here when we bought it, with the two triangular gables. We didn’t really touch any of that, and just gave it a bit of spruce up. The only new bits we added were the porch, a little triangular window and the kitchen extension.

“Don’t get me wrong, we still have more than a few ideas still knocking around. When you live somewhere like this, a dream-like place, you can’t help but be inspired.”