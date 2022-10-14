Section of Quinsborough Road in Bray to close for reconstruction works

Quinsboro Road Bray at the Eglinton Road Junction in July 2022.

A section of Quinsborough Road in Bray is set to close for five nights from Monday, October 17 to facilitate road reconstruction works.

The road will be closed each evening from October 17 to 26 between its junctions with Bray Main Street and Eglington Road from 7p.m. to 11.30p.m.

An eastbound detour will be in place taking road users via Seapoint Road and Galtrim Park to Quinsborough Road.

Wicklow County Council advise anyone with queries about the temporary closure to contact Bray Municipal District at 012744900.