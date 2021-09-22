Wicklow

Search for local heroes across County Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

Due to high demand, the Local Hero category of the County Wicklow Volunteer Awards has been expanded to allow five local heroes to be honoured, one from each Municipal District – Arklow, Baltinglass, Bray, Greystones and Wicklow.

A nominee can be a volunteer with any sort of club or organisation in the municipal district; the GAA, a local soccer club, Meals on Wheels, Muintir Na Tire, Tidy Towns, Cancer Support and other community groups.

Alternatively, the nominee can be an informal volunteer; someone who does someone’s shopping every week, the postmen who kept someone in touch with neighbours during lockdown, the unsung champion who walked the dog when a person couldn’t get out.

To make a nomination, go to volunteerwicklow.ie/county-wicklow-volunteer-awards-2021/

As well as the five local hero awards, categories include: volunteer team award; under 18 award, award for a member of the migrant, refugee, asylum seeker community; innovative community volunteering, and virtual volunteering award.

There will also be a Covid-19 special projects award, and corporate volunteer award.

The people of Wicklow volunteered a total of 34,407 hours between March and August last year, the worst months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deadline for nominations for the local hero category is October 6 at 5 p.m.

