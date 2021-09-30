Sean Fitzpatrick refused planning permission for third house in Greystones

Sean FitzPatrick has been refused permission for a third house on his property in Greystones.

Wicklow County Council has said that the development would be “cramped” and “out of character” with the area.

“The proposal, which is essentially the sub-dividing of a plot, is creating a more intense density than the prevailing density of the area,” the planner wrote in their report.

The proposal was to build the house in the rear garden of a site which already has permission for a four-bed home.

“This type of back garden infill would alter the character of The Burnaby Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and would set a precedent for future infill dwellings”, the report read.

The planner said that the plans don’t reflect the traditional sylvan and spacious garden suburb pattern of the ACA.

The former Anglo Irish Bank chairman and his wife Catriona sought permission in August for another four-bedroom house on a site they own on Farm Lane in the Burnaby, known as ‘Meadow Garden’.

They already have permission in place to build a four-bedroom house on the site, which is adjacent to the family home on Whished Road.

The Burnaby Residents Association had lodged an objection against the plan.

Chairman of the residents association, Liam Sweeney, said that the development “would be out of character with the existing pattern of the area and would represent a crammed form of development”.

Mr Sweeney said the scheme would seriously injure the amenities of the area.

Referring to the permission for the other house at the site, Mr Sweeney has told the council “the manner in which the site is being sequentially carved up for development leaves concerns that additional housing units may be proposed on what remains a cramped and inaccessible site”.

Previously, An Bord Pleanála overturned a decision by Wicklow County Council to refuse permission to the FitzPatricks to demolish and rebuild a fire-damaged house ad Meadow Garden.

They had refused that permission on the grounds of the potential for overlooking of neighbouring properties.